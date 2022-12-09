Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.37

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 493702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $455.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.22.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
