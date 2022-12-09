Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.37

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 493702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $455.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 112,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.