Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,986 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 7,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.47.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.76 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.37.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.