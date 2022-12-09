Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3,579.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $12,550,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.