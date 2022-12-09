Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Evolent Health were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 240,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 284,084 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,355.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,347,450. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.25 and a beta of 1.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

