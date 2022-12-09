Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at $13,665,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,609,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,636,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 792.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 195.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 79,698 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

