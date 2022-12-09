Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 167,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,858 shares of company stock worth $646,378. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

