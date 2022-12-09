Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,772 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $33,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fastenal by 118.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after buying an additional 1,314,106 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 13.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $41,580,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.17 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.