Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari stock opened at $220.33 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $271.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.95.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

