Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,514,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Boston Partners raised its position in Ferroglobe by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,713 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,312,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,404 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 709,600 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $5,182,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,499,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSM. B. Riley cut their target price on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 0.7 %

Ferroglobe Company Profile

GSM opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $754.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

