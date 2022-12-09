Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,514,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $754.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

GSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

