First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First American Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on FAF. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

