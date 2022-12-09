First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the second quarter valued at $8,509,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 242.5% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $557.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

First Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $46,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,312 shares of company stock valued at $61,901. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.