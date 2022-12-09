Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,885. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.