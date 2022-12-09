Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,993 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $144.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 845.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

