Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Sells $576,933.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $576,933.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 0.64. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Five9 by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 Company Profile

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

