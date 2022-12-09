Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stake Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

FBC opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.74%.

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

