Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,193.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,193 ($14.55) and last traded at GBX 1,193 ($14.55), with a volume of 577193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £119.65 ($145.90).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £161 ($196.32) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($163.39) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($184.70) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £140.18 ($170.93).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is £112.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,924.54. The company has a market capitalization of £21.10 billion and a PE ratio of -50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($137.57), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($45,260.07). In related news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($138.58), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($140,797.95). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($137.57), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($45,260.07).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

