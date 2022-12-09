Fmr LLC Acquires 176,853 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 588,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,853 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $34,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ALLETE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

