Fmr LLC Acquires 589,594 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,594 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Berry worth $35,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berry by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 243,867 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Berry by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 212,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Berry by 410.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 204,660 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock worth $42,612,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $568.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

