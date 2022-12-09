Fmr LLC Acquires 61,828 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $33,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.7% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after buying an additional 112,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $58,657,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of -0.21.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

