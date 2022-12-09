Fmr LLC Acquires 62,132 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,132 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $34,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.