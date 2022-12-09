Fmr LLC Acquires 71,049 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,406,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $37,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at $358,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

