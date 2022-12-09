Fmr LLC Acquires 826,648 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 335.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,072,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,648 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $31,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Up 0.8 %

ALKS stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

