Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $32,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Embraer by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Embraer Price Performance

Embraer stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 127.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.