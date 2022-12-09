Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Fmr LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,250 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $33,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:INDA opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

