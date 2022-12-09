Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 801.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $33,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of AI opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

