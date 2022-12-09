Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,635 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $34,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

