Fmr LLC Buys 438,567 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,708,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,567 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $34,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in First Advantage by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 73,175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Advantage by 10.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

FA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

NYSE FA opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $21.01.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

