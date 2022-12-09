Fmr LLC Buys 777,516 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 14,052.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,516 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $36,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after acquiring an additional 138,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 119,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avangrid by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,795,000 after buying an additional 241,016 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Avangrid by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 543,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after buying an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Avangrid by 7,578.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 529,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AGR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.