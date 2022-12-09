Fmr LLC Buys 8,139,220 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,139,220 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.30% of Evelo Biosciences worth $34,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 2,970,728 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVLO opened at $1.98 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $213.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

EVLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

