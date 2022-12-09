Fmr LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $31,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 116,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 108,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 184,398 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 254,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 214,460 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,310,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $57.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.