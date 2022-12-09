Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 75,426 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $34,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after buying an additional 117,386 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

RL stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

