Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,412,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,195 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Postal Realty Trust worth $35,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSTL opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.03 million, a PE ratio of 108.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 671.48%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

