Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,894,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759,716 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $33,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 48.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 550,596 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 86.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 542,177 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 177.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $117,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,152,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $117,127.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,152,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at $26,374,269.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,808,383 shares of company stock worth $39,891,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

