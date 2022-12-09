Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,331 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $35,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 114.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC stock opened at $133.78 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $146.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

