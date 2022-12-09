Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $37,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ORIX by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ORIX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $112.91.

IX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

