Fmr LLC Grows Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,095 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $36,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.46) to GBX 1,220 ($14.88) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.57) to GBX 1,380 ($16.83) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.68) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a research note on Thursday.

Prudential Trading Up 1.0 %

Prudential Company Profile

Shares of PUK stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

