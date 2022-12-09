Fmr LLC Has $32.25 Million Stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,260 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ALX Oncology worth $32,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $33.38.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

