Fmr LLC Has $32.31 Million Stock Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,875,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Noodles & Company worth $32,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $233.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.08.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 31,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $143,819.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 890,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $372,968 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

