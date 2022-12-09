Fmr LLC Has $33.12 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 162,403 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $33,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,305,766,000 after purchasing an additional 262,334 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after buying an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,711,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,675,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,043,000 after buying an additional 82,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $197.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average is $182.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

