Fmr LLC Has $35.70 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,035 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $35,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 145,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primoris Services Price Performance

In other Primoris Services news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $21.42 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.