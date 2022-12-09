Fmr LLC Has $37.19 Million Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,151,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,328 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Purple Innovation worth $37,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

PRPL stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $477.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.53. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.57 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

