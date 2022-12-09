Fmr LLC Has $38.10 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795,529 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $38,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in AZEK by 23.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZEK opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

