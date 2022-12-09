Fmr LLC Has $38.58 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,955 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $38,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Black Hills by 129.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $70.36 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Black Hills

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

