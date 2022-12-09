Fmr LLC Increases Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127,694 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $37,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $1,283,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 10.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in ABB by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 50,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

