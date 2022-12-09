Fmr LLC Increases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 915,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,703 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 14.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after acquiring an additional 365,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 85.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 930,673 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Cactus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WHD opened at $50.20 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.