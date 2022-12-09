Fmr LLC Increases Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 747.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 622,918 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $38,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 29.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in QCR by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 7.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QCR by 22.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 40,671 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QCR news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Price Performance

QCR Announces Dividend

QCRH stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

