Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 37,687.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $32,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.80 and a beta of 0.54.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

