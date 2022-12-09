Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709,379 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $36,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 39,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.4% in the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $991.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

