Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 558,971 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $38,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,235,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000,000 after acquiring an additional 470,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

